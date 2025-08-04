Real Madrid Will Not Accept Lowball Offer for Senior Squad Player (Report)

Real Madrid players have reported for the first day of training on August 4, with the first game of the season in just 14 days. Some of the players may not be there for the game or after the summer transfer window shuts on September 1.

Los Blancos will likely look to sell some players who are down the pecking order, such as Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, and Dani Ceballos. The latter is reportedly available, but not for any less than the asking price the club has set.

Real Madrid Set Transfer Fee for Dani Ceballos

Experienced midfielder Dani Ceballos is one player Real Madrid are said to be open to letting leave this summer. His former club, Real Betis, is said to be interested in the 28-year-old, but the asking price is out of their range.

According to AS, Real Madrid wants at least $17 million (€15 million) and will not accept anything less for Ceballos. The Spaniards' contract runs until June 2027, so the price looks to be reasonable for a player with plenty of La Liga experience, who played an essential role under Carlo Ancelotti last season.

Ceballos featured in 41 games last season under Ancelotti and became a big part of the team in the middle of the season before an injury ruled him out for several weeks. However, at the Club World Cup, he featured in four games, all as a substitute.

He does not appear to be in Alonso's plans, but with Jude Bellingham out until October, the club may also look to keep him as a precaution. If a bid does come in above their asking price, they will have a decision to make.

