Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Guitierrez, Upamecano, Paz & More - August 8, 2025

Real Madrid are already planning for the 2026 transfer market, listing three players who they are interested in signing that have just one year left on their contracts. However, one of those players is the No. 1 target for their defence.

Real Madrid are said to be annoyed with the transfer stance of forward Endrick. The club want to send the player out on loan to help with his development after falling to third choice behind Kylian Mbappe and Gonzalo Garcia. However, the Brazilian wants to stay at the club and fight for his place. - Cadena SER

Real Madrid have listed three free agents they want to target in 2026. Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano, and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi all have one year left on their contract, with the Madrid club able to offer a pre-contract in January if a new deal is not signed with their respective clubs. Konate leads the list, with Los Blancos desperate to sign the Frenchman. - Real Madrid Confidencial

Girona left-back Miguel Guitierrez is close to completing his switch to Serie A side Napoli. The former Real Madrid youngster is traveling for his medical, with Napoli set to pay $21 million (€18 million). Los Blancos will receive 50% of the fee, due to holding a 50% sell-on clause in his contract. - Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid are said to be ready to offer a whopping $151 million (€130 million) for the next Galáctico. PSG midfielder Vitinha is said to be a top transfer for Xabi Alonso, and the club is preparing a big offer for the midfielder after this season. - Fichajes

Tottenham Hotspur have registered some interest in former Real Madrid midfielder Nico Paz, following the long-term injury to James Maddison. Any deal would see Los Blancos get 50% of the fee, but both Madrid and Como are looking to keep the player in Italy. - The Times

