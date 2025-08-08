Gonzalo Garcia's New Contract Revealed With Whopping Release Clause (Report)

Not many players have had a better summer than Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia. The 21-year-old was taken to the Club World Cup by head coach Xabi Alonso to see what he could offer to the team. The young Spaniard took the chances that were handed to him after Kylian Mbappe went down with an illness.

Garcia started all six games in the tournament, scoring four times and adding an assist. It helped him secure the Golden Boot at the tournament and gave Alonso an easy decision regarding his future. According to Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos are close to agreeing on a new contract with Garcia.

Gonzalo Garcia's New Contract Said to Have Huge Release Clause

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo has released an article that says Gonzalo Garcia will sign a new contract until 2030 and will also be registered as a first-team player for the upcoming season, like his fellow academy prospect Raul Asencio.

They also have reported that Garcia's original release clause of $58 million (€50 million) has been increased to a whopping $1.1 million (€1 billion). That falls in line with all the top players at the club.

It's not been made official, but Garcia is said to be in line to wear the famous No. 9 jersey at the club. It's been worn by greats such as Karim Benzema, Ivan Zamorano, and Ronzalo Nazario. Endrick could have been handed the shirt, but Garcia's performances at the Club World Cup could have given him the edge.

🚨 Real Madrid are in active talks over new deal for Gonzalo García.



Decision made in July about plan for striker to stay after excellent Club World Cup as top scorer.



New contract expected to be done as Gonzalo wants to stay… and wear legendary #9 shirt. pic.twitter.com/LecqxsvSUZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2025

After the tournament that was held in the United States, Garcia put plenty of teams on notice regarding his displays on the field. Premier League clubs and La Liga clubs enquired about the sale of the Castilla prodigy, with Getafe saying they had already agreed a loan deal.

However, a decision looks final, as Garcia stays and is well and truly in the plans of Xabi Alonso as a backup to Kylian Mbappe. There is also a possibility that Garcia and Mbappe could play alongside each other in games.

