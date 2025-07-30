New Real Madrid Signing Forced to Train Alone Until Middle of August

Real Madrid have four new signings so far this summer, with two of those playing in the Club World Cup. Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono were signed after the tournament, and both have yet to make an appearance and train with the team.

Unfortunately for Mastantuono, he will not be able to train with the first team when the players return from holidays. The 17-year-old will train alone until mid-August.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

This is due to Spanish laws and FIFA regulations, which means that he can only train with the senior team at 18. The Argentine's birthday is on August 14, so not long to wait.

Real Madrid have bought players under 18 numerous times, more recently Brazilian talent Endrick. The club agreed with his family and Palmeiras when he was just 16, joining up with the team two years later before the 2024-25 season. Vinicius Jr. was also another player who agreed to sign before turning 18.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Los Blancos have big hopes for Mastantuono, who has already played over 40 games for the River Plate senior team. He was part of the team that played in the Club World Cup, featuring in all three games.

Despite interest from PSG and several other Premier League clubs, Real Madrid muscled in, with the teenager only wanting the Spanish club as soon as they were mentioned.

