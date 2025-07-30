Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Reveals His Post-Soccer Aspirations

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois may have won a lot on the soccer field, but away from it, he has aspirations in another sport. The Belgian is the founder of a motorsport team named TC Racing and has specific goals for the project.

The 33-year-old is a big motorsport fan and was a guest of honor at the recent F1 Belgium GP at Spa. The Los Blancos man even got to present the trophies to the podium finishes, and is looking to get to more races in the future (via ESPN).

I even follow MotoGP, but it's mainly motor racing and Formula 1 that I'm passionate about. A few years ago, I was asked to sponsor a Formula E team in Spain ... I then started my own team, and my passion has only grown since then. I try to attend a grand prix whenever I can. I've already been to Monaco, Le Castellet, Barcelona and, of course, [Spa]. It's always fun. Thibaut Courtois

IMAGO / Xinhua

Speaking about his racing team, he revealed he wants to take them to the top. Despite currently competing in Formula 4 in Spain, but wants to take the team higher, with Formula 1 possibly out of reach.

We're currently racing in Formula 4 in Spain, but normally we'd move up a level next year by participating in the Eurocup- 3. Formula 1 may be a bit difficult, then I'd need a very big partner. But the goal and our dream is to move up to Formula 3, and then hopefully even Formula 2. Thibaut Courtois

It's not just helping run the team, that's a dream, Courtois would love to get in a car and test himself, following in the footsteps of the man who got him into racing, the greatMichael Schumacher. However, his height may be a problem when it comes to getting into a formula car.

IMAGO / Eibner

When I stop playing football, that would be a dream come true, like taking part in a GT3 race," he said. "But I don't know my abilities, and if I participate in something, I don't want to be three seconds behind the rest. I want to know what I'm capable of first.



But if that were to happen, I'd like to get into a car that I can legally fit into with my height. I don't fit into a formula car. My head sticks out above the halo in an F4 car, so that wouldn't be very safe. Thibaut Courtois

