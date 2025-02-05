Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Paz, Laporte, Gutierrez & More - February 5, 2025
Real Madrid had a quiet January transfer window but saw plenty of inquiries about forward Endrick, with one Premier League club making a last-gasp effort to sign the Brazilian.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
English Premier League side West Ham United attempted to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick on the late transfer deadline day. Los Blancos rejected the offer, and the Brazilian stayed with the club. - Marca
Arsenal is interested in signing Nico Paz after his impressive performances for Serie A side Como. Real Madrid owns 50% of the player's contract, and it is clear that they see a future for the 20-year-old midfielder at the club. - Fichajes
Aymeric Laporte has reportedly shown interest in joining Real Madrid, but the club has not opened negotiations with the Al-Nassr defender. - Fichajes
Liverpool is keeping tabs on Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, with head coach Arne Slot, a fan of the Spanish player. Another player that Real Madrid owns 50% of his contract, but they have not mentioned if they are interested in bringing him back to the club. - David Lynch
Rival Watch
Barcelona joined the race for Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz after impressive performances in the Premier League. Manchester City and Chelsea are also tracking the Colombian right-back. - Antena2 (h/t Mundo Deportivo)
