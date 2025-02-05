Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Paz, Laporte, Gutierrez & More - February 5, 2025

Real Madrid could face a tussle for Nico Paz, who they own 50% of his contract.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Real Madrid had a quiet January transfer window but saw plenty of inquiries about forward Endrick, with one Premier League club making a last-gasp effort to sign the Brazilian.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Como midfielder Nico Paz
IMAGO / Sportimage

English Premier League side West Ham United attempted to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick on the late transfer deadline day. Los Blancos rejected the offer, and the Brazilian stayed with the club. - Marca

Arsenal is interested in signing Nico Paz after his impressive performances for Serie A side Como. Real Madrid owns 50% of the player's contract, and it is clear that they see a future for the 20-year-old midfielder at the club. - Fichajes

Aymeric Laporte has reportedly shown interest in joining Real Madrid, but the club has not opened negotiations with the Al-Nassr defender. - Fichajes

Al-Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte
IMAGO / Samuello Sports Images Gh

Liverpool is keeping tabs on Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, with head coach Arne Slot, a fan of the Spanish player. Another player that Real Madrid owns 50% of his contract, but they have not mentioned if they are interested in bringing him back to the club. - David Lynch

Rival Watch

Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz
IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Barcelona joined the race for Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz after impressive performances in the Premier League. Manchester City and Chelsea are also tracking the Colombian right-back. - Antena2 (h/t Mundo Deportivo)

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Sends Warming Message To Club Legend Cristiano Ronaldo On His 40th Birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo Compares Real Madrid Superstar To Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid Receives Further Devastating Injury News Days After Antonio Rudiger Update

Al-Ahli Manager Praises Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr Amid Transfer Links

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/Transfers and Rumors