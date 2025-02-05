Cristiano Ronaldo Compares Real Madrid Superstar To Zinedine Zidane
Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane are two of the biggest legends in Real Madrid history. Ronaldo is the club's all-time top scorer and arguably the best player to ever wear the prestigious shirt.
Zidane, meanwhile, left an exceptional legacy as a player and coach. Ronaldo has now claimed that one Los Blancos superstar reminds him of the French legend.
Speaking to La Sexta, Ronaldo named Jude Bellingham as the player who reminds him of Zidane. The Englishman has been one of Los Blancos' best players since his 2023 move from Borussia Dortmund.
Ronaldo said:
I like him a lot, he reminds me of Zidane. Bellingham is very young and has his whole future ahead of him, he will give a lot to Madrid.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Jude Bellingham had a fantastic first season at Real Madrid scoring 23 goals and providing 13 assists in 43 appearances. He has kept up the level in 2024-25 as well, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists in 30 appearances.
In 73 appearances for Los Blancos, the Englishman has scored 33 goals and 23 assists and keeps growing as an exceptional talent.
Apart from scoring goals, Bellingham is equally creative. He is undoubtedly one of the top talents in world football and the similarities with the legendary Zinedine Zidane are evident.
The endorsement from Cristiano Ronaldo, though, is a massive feather on the midfielder's cap. Fans will keep a keen eye on how Jude Bellingham performs for Real Madrid during the remainder of the season.
