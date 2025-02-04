Real Madrid Receives Further Devastating Injury News Days After Antonio Rudiger Update
Real Madrid has not had much luck with injuries this season, and when things started to look better, they received a double blow to two experineced defenders.
Los Blancos center-back Antonio Rudiger had to be replaced in the last game against Espanyol just 15 minutes into the game. Further tests revealed a femoral bicep injury in his right leg.
It was a blow, as Carlo Ancelotti is already struggling for numbers in that area. Today, things may get worse for the head coach, as Real Madrid has reported that David Alaba has picked up an adductor muscle injury in his left leg.
No news has been revealed regarding how long the Austrian will miss, but an update will come soon. Alaba has just returned from a year on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.
He will likely miss tomorrow's Copa del Rey game against Leganes. This leaves Ancelotti with Raul Asencio and Jesus Vallejo as the only available center-backs in the first team. With Rudiger set to be out for three weeks, the hope is that Alaba's injury will not be as long.
