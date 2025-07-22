Real Madrid Transfer News: Fernandez, Ceballos, Rodri, Rodrygo & More - July 22, 2025

Real Madrid have four midfield targets on their shortlist, with a deal unlikely to be completed this summer. However, one report suggests they will make a big money move for a Premier League midfielder.

Real Madrid are said to have a list of four midfielders they would like to sign, but a deal would be unlikely this summer. Rodri (Manchester City), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan), and Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) are all top targets to fill the roles left by Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. - AS

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez is said to be keen on a move to Real Madrid, but the Spanish club would need to pay $175 million (€150 million). Los Blancos are looking to raise the funds for a deal, but Chelsea are not forced to accept. - Fichajes

Real Madrid want $18 million (€15 million) for out-of-favour midfielder Dani Ceballos, with his former team, Real Betis, reportedly offering $6 million (€5 million). The player is open to the move and could be willing to lower his wage to get the move. - AS

Liverpool are said to have spoken to representatives of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo over a move to the Premier League champions. Arsenal are also linked with a move, with Liverpool wanting to win the race for the Brazilian. - TBR Football

