Journalist Reveals The No. 1 Midfield Transfer Target for Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid

Despite signing four players this summer, Real Madrid doesn't look to be finished in the transfer market. It will all depend on whether they can raise some funds via sales, but a new midfielder looks to be a top priority this summer or next.

Numerous names have been in the media, including those of Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, and most recently, Inter Milan's Nicolò Barella. However, one journalist believes there is another player the club has in mind.

Speaking on El Larguero, Real Madrid reporter Antón Meana said that Rodri is the ideal signing, but a deal is unlikely this summer, as Manchester City is not willing to sell.

The only one who fits right now is Rodri, but it's not a viable deal. Because City won't sell him and we have to see him play after his injury. It's a deal that Madrid have in mind and they haven't ruled out tackling it this summer or next. Antón Meana

Meana also believes Los Blancos won't force a deal for a midfielder that they are not 100% on, with Rodri the best option as a holding midfielder.

Right now the answer is not to sign a number 5 unless Rodri becomes available. They'll go with what they have and not sign a midfielder that Xabi Alonso wanted . They don't think there's a number 5 that fits. To become available, it's 100 million and they let him leave. Antón Meana

Rodri is 29 years old and will be 30 next summer. Would Real Madrid offer a 30+ player a multi-year contract? It's a rule that they don't usually break, but are set to with the new contract for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Rodri has a contract until 2027, so Los Blancos could get him for much less in 2026.

