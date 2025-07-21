David de Gea is coming off an excellent first season in Serie A with Fiorentina, after spending the 2023-24 season out of action after his contract expired at Manchester United.

The now 34-year-old signed for the Premier League side in 2011, a huge move at the time from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish international spent 12 seasons in Manchester, but his path could have been much different if a transfer move had not collapsed.

Real Madrid had been set to sign De Gea back in 2015. He had just one year left on his contract, with Madrid securing a cut-price deal, while the Spaniard was escaping a challenging situation in England. However, the deal fell through at the final hurdle.

In an interview with Italian media Cronache Di Spogliatoio, de Gea was asked about the situation, revealing when he thought the right time to tell all would be.

At the end of my career, I'll talk about what happened that day. When certain things happen, it's for a reason. I stayed in Manchester and I was happy. Courtois went there, having found a place at Atlético thanks to my departure. He did very well, and I'm happy for him . Davbid de Gea

After the move broke down, de Gea spent seven more years at the club, most of which were not enjoyable. However, after a year away from competitive football, he moved to Florence and is enjoying soccer once again.

It's impressive. It has everything, it's incredible. It will be one of my last contracts . I've been telling my family for a long time, ' I want to stay here .' I'm happy here; the club made an effort to keep me , and I thank them. I'm very happy. David de Gea

