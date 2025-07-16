Real Madrid Star Dean Huijsen Posts Padel Photo Alongside Juventus Star

The Real Madrid players are taking time to relax after a long season, which was extended due to the FIFA Club World Cup. With just a month until the 2025-26 season starts, some time with family and friends to recharge is in order.

One of the new signings, Dean Huijsen, has been posting regularly on his social media since returning home. A selection of those are the Spaniard playing the latest sport craze, padel. The latest was a shot on Instagram alongside another top soccer player, Juventus' Kenan Yildiz.

Instagram @DeanHuijsen

The Turkish midfielder is a good friend of Huijsen during his time at Juventus in the youth team. While Yildiz moved into the senior team, the Spaniard was signed by Premier League side Bournemouth, where his career took off. That one season in England helped him move to his dream club, Real Madrid.

The pair bumped into each other at the Club World Cup in the Round of 16, as Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 thanks to a goal from Gonzalo Garcia. The pit met up after the game to take a photo, posted to Huijsen's social media.

Los Blancos have seen rumors linking him with a move for the 20-year-old Juventus player in the past, but those have quietened down. Could the two friends be reunited in the future?

