Real Madrid Transfer News: Garcia, Vinicius Jr, Lunin, Rodrygo & More - July 16, 2025

Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vázquez's departure from the club has been officially announced, with his ceremony scheduled for July 17. At the same time, several other players have been linked with moves away from the club.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Real Madrid have set a transfer fee of $23 million (€20 million) for left-back Fran Garcia, with Serie A club AC Milan rumored to be interested. Los Blancos are reportedly ready to offload either Garcia or Ferland Mendy, but with the former having a higher return in value, he may be sold. - Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is looking to make an ambitious raid on rivals Real Madrid to sign Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo. The idea is to weaken Real while strengthening their team, but a considerable amount of money would be needed, which likely Barcelona does not have. - e-noticies

Lucas Vázquez will leave the club, as reported before the FIFA Club World Cup. His leaving ceremony will be on Thursday, July 17. - RealMadrid.com

Comunicado Oficial: acto de despedida de Lucas Vázquez. #GraciasLucas — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 16, 2025

Villareal have enquired about Real Madrid's second-choice keeper Andriy Lunin. The Yellow Submarines are seeking a goalkeeper with Champions League experience, with Lunin having played in a handful of games in the competition. However, Los Blancos are reluctant to sell. - Marca

Liverpool are now the front runners in the signing of Rodrygo. Arne Slot is reportedly a massive fan of the 24-year-old and is his top target. With Luis Diaz set to depart, the club will need a left-sided player. - Fichajes

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Set Transfer Price for Defender Ahead of Expected Sale (Report)

Real Madrid Transfer News: Garcia, Endrick, Konate, Rodrygo & More - July 15, 2025

Real Madrid Star Dean Huijsen Posts Padel Photo Alongside Juventus Star