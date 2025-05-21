Real Madrid Transfer News: Fernández, Vázquez, Williams, Paz & More - May 21, 2025
Real Madrid have been strengthening their defense, something the incoming head coach, Xabi Alonso, wants. However, reports suggest they want a midfielder, similar to what they lost in Toni Kroos in 2024. There is one name that keeps popping up from the Premier League.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Inter Milan have been dealt a blow in pursuing Como midfielder Nico Paz, with Real Madrid incoming head coach Xabi Alonso wanting him to return to Madrid. Inter are huge admirers of the Argentinian, but the reports suggest they will miss out on signing him. - FC Inter News
Real Madrid's Lucas Vázquez will leave the club after the Club World Cup. The 33-year-old was rumored to have been offered another year, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed he will extend his contract for an extra month to participate in the US competition. - Fabrizio Romano
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandes is back in the news regarding a possible move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos have been linked with a move for the Argentinian, with reports suggesting a fee way above the $143 million (£107 million) Chelsea paid Benfica for Ferenandez. The London club will attempt to block any move for their star midfielder. - The Guardian
Arsenal look to be in pole position to land Nico Williams, but Real Madrid hope they can jump in front, reportedly looking to trigger his $66 million (€58 million) at Athletic Club. Williams is in high demand, and Barcelona has also been said to be interested in the Spanish forward. - Marca
Real Madrid have asked Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia to wait a season before transferring, amid reports linking him with Arsenal. The young stopper has been linked with Los Blancos, with Andriy Lunin set to leave the club this summer. Real have spoken to his representatives, suggesting not to rush with a transfer as they are interested in him as their future No.1. - El Periodico
