Xabi Alonso Claim Explains Real Madrid's Interest in Frankfurt's Hugo Larsson
Real Madrid need to revamp their midfield this summer after the departure of Toni Kroos last year and Luka Modric will eventually exit. As a result, the Spanish need to inject more youth into the position that will be part of this new project under incoming manager Xabi Alonso.
Over the next few months, Los Blancos will be connected to a bunch of players, but the real question is who they’ll actually go after. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are boosting their Spanish talent pool with Dean Huijsen expected to arrive soon and reported interest in Alvaro Carreras.
MORE: Raphael Varane Gives Reason Why Carlo Ancelotti Can Succeed as Brazil Head Coach
Nonetheless, Real Madrid are reportedly looking for a Swedish talent to improve its midfield. Marca reports that Real Madrid have been present at several Eintracht Frankfurt matches, paying special attention to Hugo Larsson.
The Spanish outlet also claims that Real Madrid have been keenly watching the Bundesliga, especially with the arrival of Xabi Alonso after his two and a half seasons at Bayer Leverkusen.
Larsson joined the German team in the summer of 2023 and has since appeared in 85 total matches for Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring eight goals and recording four assists. Larsson’s market value is about $43.5 million according to Transfermarkt, and he’s under contract until 2029.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid Transfer News: Grimaldo, Wirtz, Carreras, Stiller & More - May 20, 2025
Real Madrid Get Major Update in Transfer Pursuit of Man City’s Rodri [Report]
Real Madrid Set Sights on Barcelona Target to Replace Andriy Lunin [Report]
Rumored Transfer Could Pit Cristiano Ronaldo Against Real Madrid at the Club World Cup