Real Madrid Transfer News: Grimaldo, Wirtz, Carreras, Stiller & More - May 20, 2025
Real Madrid are compiling a list of left-backs to bring to the club, with one player the main priority. Xabi Alonso is also interested in getting his star player from Bayer Leverkusen with him, in Florian Wirtz.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo is flattered by the reported interest coming from Real Madrid/ The 29-year-old played under the expected new Los Blancos manager in Germany, and is one of the targets for the Spanish club at the left-back position. Speaking in an interview, he confirmed his desire to return to Spain. - GFN Spain
Xabi Alonso is urging Real Madrid to release the funds to sign one of his former star players from Bayer Leverkusen. Florian Wirtz was an instrumental force in the success of the German side, but would cost a hefty transfer fee, around $158 million (€140 million). They would also need to battle Bayern Munich and Liverpool for his signature. - Marca
Benfica's Álvaro Carreras is a top target for Real Madrid at left back, and the player also wants to join Los Blancos. According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have not been in negotiations, but the Spanish club will open talks after the Portuguese cup final. The player is said to have agreed to the terms with Real already. - Fabrizio Romano
Despite interest from Manchester City and other clubs, Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller is reportedly set to wait for Real Madrid. The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the top German players, and Xabi Alonso has seen plenty of him during his time in the Bundesliga. He has played down speculation, but with his talent, he looks likely to leave soon to play for a top team. - Defensa Central
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ruled out signing Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki. The 21-year-old talent is a wanted man by many clubs, but Real Madrid are said not to be interested due to the lack of space in the squad. - Real Madrid Confidencia
