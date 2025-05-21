Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen Caught Barcelona’s Eye Before Twist in Strategy [Report]
Real Madrid will have Dean Huijsen for next season, and they hope that he becomes a cornerstone of their backline for the foreseeable future. However, there was a moment when Barcelona could’ve had the 20-year-old defender.
The Spanish side triggered the defender’s approximately $67 million release clause from Bournemouth, securing him on a deal until 2030. Furthermore, Los Blancos will not hope he can be a mainstay on defense like Sergio Ramos did for many years.
Marca reports that when Huijsen came through the youth ranks at Málaga CF, he was already on the radar of top European clubs, including Barcelona. But it was Juventus that ultimately secured his signature in 2021.
Barcelona reportedly saw Huijsen as a promising addition during their rebuild and push to bring in young defensive talent. However, with financial constraints and other priorities taking precedence, the move never got past the early talks.
After not making an impact at Juventus and having a loan spell with AS Roma, Huijsen moved to Bournemouth. This season, he made 31 Premier League appearances, scoring three goals and recording one assist for the Cherries.
Now the Catalan side will be facing him for years to come, hoping that their attackers like Lamine Yamal can get the best of him. After one year in the Premier League, he moves to the Spanish capital under the pressure of being Real Madrid’s next great defender.
