Real Madrid Transfer News: Fullkrug, Rodrygo, Lunin & Cunha & More - June 23, 2025

Real Madrid are looking at several players who could be sold this summer to raise funds to bring in more players for Xabi Alonso. They also continue to be linked with another No. 9.

Real Madrid have been linked with a shock move for West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug. Xabi Alonso is reportedly interested in bringing in a low-cost backup for Kylian Mbappe, and the players rumored to be in a move are all target men offering something different. - Fichajes

The transfer dilemma regarding Rodrygo continues, with Real Madrid possibly looking at offloading the 24-year-old to make funds available for other transfers into the team this summer. It remains a possibility that the Brazilian could go or stay. - Gonzalo Martín, El Debate (h./t Just Arsenal)

Thibaut Courtois will sign a new contract with the club after the Club World Cup, with the Belgian wanting to retire at the club.- Fabrizio Romano

🤍🔐 Thibaut Courtois will sign his new deal after Club World Cup: “I love Real Madrid! One day, I’d love to retire here”. pic.twitter.com/iYYZvdImh1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2025

Manchester United is the latest club to be linked with Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The Premier League club is said to have held talks with the Ukrainian's agent, Jorge Mendes. Defensa Central

Another Brazilian has been linked with a move to Los Blancos this summer, 20-year-old center-back Jair Cunha. The Botafogo player is also being linked with a move to the Premier League, but he is happy at the club. - Radio Tupi

