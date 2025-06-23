FIFA Club World Cup: What Result Do Real Madrid Need to Qualify for the Knockout Stages?

Real Madrid faced Mexican side Pachuca in the second game of the Club World Cup group stage. Xabi Alonso's side ran out 3-1 winners despite playing 83 minutes of the game with 10 men.

It moves Los Blancos on to four points after their 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal in the first game. They next face RB Salzburg in the final match of Group H on June 26.

Y 🤍 NADA 🤍 MÁS pic.twitter.com/7OUdBmz3g7 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 22, 2025

Three teams can still qualify for the knockout stages, with Pachuca eliminated after their loss to Real, sitting on zero points. It comes down to Real Madrid, RB Salzburg, and Al-Hilal.

Alonso and his team know a win will mean they qualify in the first spot, as they are sitting in first place on the same points as Salzburg with a better goal difference. That also means a draw would see Los Blancos qualify, but depending on the Al-Hilal score, they may finish second. A loss would be devastating, and they would need Pachuca to beat the Saudi Pro League team to guarantee qualification.

A defining day in Group G, but all to play for in Group H. 🤯#FIFACWC — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 23, 2025

Real Madrid will be without Raul Asencio, who received a red card for a last-man challenge against Pachuca. Antonio Rudiger will likely come in and start against RB Salzburg. Los Blancos have beaten the Austrian side in the UEFA Champions League this past season, winning 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

