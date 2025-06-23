Xabi Alonso Backs Antonio Rudiger Following Alleged Racial Abuse By Pachuca Player

Real Madrid recorded a 3-1 win over Mexican side Pachuca, eliminating them from the Club World Cup. However, the big story of the game was the alleged racial abuse that Los Blancos defender Antonio Rudiger suffered.

Rudiger, who came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute of the game, replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, needed to be held back by staff in the closing stages of the game. The German was seen confronting Pachuca defender Gustavo Cabral.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In his press conference, head coach Xabi Alonso confirmed FIFA would be investigating the incident, with Rudiger claiming that the Argentinian center-back racially abused him. Alonso has backed his player, after the allegation.

If it happens, they should take action. Toni said it happened, and we believe him. Xabi Alonso

Alonso also spoke about supporting his center-back regarding the abuse he received.

We support Toni . We'll see, now the FIFA protocol will be activated and they will investigate. If it happened, we support Antonio, it's unacceptable. There's no tolerance for that. Xabi Alonso

IMAGO / Sportimage

FIFA will now undergo a full investigation regarding the incident, with a decision possibly not determined until after the tournament concludes.

