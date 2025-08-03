Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodrygo, Reinier, Konate, Díaz & More - August 3, 2025

Real Madrid are looking to make another free transfer move in January, a tactic that has worked well in the past. They are also in talks worth Benfica over the sale of one of their stars.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Tottenham Hotspur are looking at pushing forward with their interest in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. The London club are losing long-time player Son Heung-min, which would leave a gap on the left side of their front line. - AS via Sport Witness

Real Madrid are looking to continue their previous strategy that has netted it Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold when it comes to Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate. The French international has one year left on his contract, and Los Blancos are looking to offer a pre-contract agreement in January 2026. - Fichajes

Midfielder Reinier has been allowed to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer. He has joined the Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro, with Los Blancos having a 50% sell-on clause. The Brazilian failed to make his mark on the team, being bout back in 2020. - Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid are in talks with Benfica again, this time with a potential sale. The Portuguese club are interested in forward Brahim Diaz. However, he has also been reported to be about to sign a new contract with the club. - SPORT

Saudi Pro League teams have ruled out a move for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. The league have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian, but have eased their interest this summer, but could come back in the future. - El Larguero

