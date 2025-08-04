Real Madrid Schedule: Every Game Los Blancos Will Play in August

The month of August is here, meaning the 2025-26 season gets underway for Real Madrid and many top European leagues. Los Blancos have had a short time to rest their legs, as they competed in the Club World Cup, reaching the semi-final stage. The team reported back for training on August 4 and looks to start the season strong under head coach Xabi Alonso.

The team will play four games in August. One of those will be a pre-season friendly on August 12, the only one before they officially get underway in La Liga. Real Madrid will look to wrestle the title back from rivals Barcelona, and a good start will be important.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Alonso will be without Jude Bellingham for the whole of August as he recovers from shoulder surgery. New signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen have already made their debuts at the Club World Cup. However, the club have brought in two more new players in Álvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono since the tournament.

Below are the opponents and dates of all Real Madrid's games in August. Dates are subject to change.

Real Madrid Games in August

Game Date Stadium WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid (Friendly) Tuesday, August 12 Tivoli Stadion Tirol Real Madrid vs Osasuna (La Liga) Tuesday, August 19 Santiago Bernabeu Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid (La Liga) Sunday, August 24 Carlos Tartiere Stadium

Real Madrid vs Mallorca (La Liga) Saturday, August 30 Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have scheduled one pre-season friendly before the season kicks off. They would usually have more, but having played six games at the Club World Cup over June and July, Alonso wants one match to get game-ready after being away from the field for three weeks.

They will face Austrian Bundesliga side WSG Tirol in Austria on August 12, seven days before the first game of the season in La Liga. Franco Mastantuono will not be available for the game as he turns 18 on August 14. That is when he can join the squad to train with the team.

They will then get their La Liga campaign underway at the Santiago Bernabeu against Osasuna, a team they beat 4-0 at home during the 2024-25 season. Los Blancos will then play their first away game of the season, as they travel to face newly promoted Real Oviedo, who will look to cause a giant upset on home soil.

The final game in August comes against Mallorca at the Bernabeu. A game that had several fiery points between Vinicius Jr. and Los Bermellones defender Pablo Maffeo. Los Blancos will see August as a great chance to acquire nine points, with the club having an excellent record over all three teams.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Will Not Accept Lowball Offer for Senior Squad Player (Report)

Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodrygo, Reinier, Konate, Díaz & More - August 3, 2025

Former Real Madrid Player Issues Warning to Vinicius Jr. Over New Contract

Real Madrid Star Causes Transfer Speculation With Latest Social Media Post