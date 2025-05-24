Which Player Has the Most Appearances Alongside Luka Modric at Real Madrid?
The Santiago Bernabeu will stand and applaud club legend Luka Modric as he enters the field and leaves it against Real Sociedad. The Croatian is heading to the Club World Cup with the team, but this will be his final game in front of the home fans as he leaves after 13 seasons with the club.
Modric will make his 591st appearance for the club on May 24, having played 245 games for Dinamo Zagreb and Tottenham Hotspur combined. Having spent 13 seasons in a Los Blancos shirt, he has racked up many appearances alongside some talented players. But who has appeared the most next to Modric on the field at Real Madrid?
Many may have guessed Sergio Ramos, but French striker Karim Benzema has appeared the most alongside the 39-year-old. Benzema and Modric have played 404 games together (per Transfermarkt). Here are the top five players who have played with Modric at Real Madrid.
Player Name
Number of Appearences
Karim Benzema
404
Toni Kroos
334
Dani Carvajal
324
Sergio Ramos
282
Raphaël Varane
268
The second most was Toni Kroos, with 334, 70 games behind Benzema. Of course, Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal were in the top five, with a surprise being Raphaël Varane. Gareth Bale had the second most appearances with Modric, but they included their time at Tottenham Hotspur together.
Benzema signed for Los Blancos three seasons before Modric arrived and departed after the 2022-23 season. Some may be surprised to see Cristiano Ronaldo not on the list, but they played 222 games together, 14th on the list.
Modric could finish with at least 594 games for the club if he plays in all three group games at the Club World Cup. The Croatian currently is ninth in most appearances for the club, nine behind Paco Gento and 23 in front of Jode Camacho.
