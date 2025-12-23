Real Madrid Reportedly Receives Bad News Regarding Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano

Real Madrid have been linked with numerous players next summer, none more frequently than Bayern Munich player Dayot Upamecano.

The French center-back is out of contract in June 2026, and Bayern have been working hard to agree on a contract extension. With nothing still signed, the likes of Real Madrid have been waiting until January, when they can start pre-contract talks for a possible free transfer in the summer.

That looks to have been dealt a blow, with reports suggesting that Upamecano and Die Roten are close to agreeing on a new long-term deal. If true, it would be a big relief after months of uncertainty. For Real, it would be a blow and a pivot to another target.

Breakthrough between Dayot Upamecano and Bayern Munich

IMAGO / Philippe Ruiz

According to a report from Foot Mercato, the player and the Bundesliga club have reached a breakthrough in their contract standoff. The article states that both parties have agreed on all financial terms.

They also revealed that one point is the only hurdle in Upamecanoi signing a new long-term deal. It comes down to a release clause: the players' camp wants it included this summer, while the club wants it activated starting in 2027.

There needs to be a solution before anything can be agreed upon. It also needs to be done sooner rather than later, as Real Madrid and other teams, such as Paris Saint-Germain, can speak with the players' representatives on January 1, as he would have just six months left on his contract.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

If Los Blancos miss out on signing Dayot Upamecano, then they would need to pivot once again. The club had three players on their shortlist that were free agents in the summer, and they look to be potentially out of the race for all three.

Los Blancos had reportedly ruled themselves out of the race for Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate. They were also set to miss out on Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, with Liverpool the most likely to sign him in January, possibly for a small fee.

The center-back position has been identified as a weak area for the club. Despite bringing in Dean Huijsen in the summer, they have just Raulm Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Eder Militao in the squad. With Alaba set to leave in the summer, and possibly Rudiger as well, it gives Xabi Alonso limited options. On top of that, Militao continues to pick up injuries. If they can't sign a free agent, they will need to splash some cash.

