Real Madrid Firm On Reason For Endrick's Loan Move To Lyon

It has been expected for the past few weeks, but Endrick's loan move from Real Madrid has officially been confirmed. The young Brazilian will join French side Lyon until the end of the season.

The media reported that a deal had been agreed weeks before the winter transfer window opened. However, with a few days until it opens, the clubs and the player announced it on social media. The 19-year-old is hoping to be available for the Ligue 1 team's first match of the new year.

Endrick will return to Madrid after the current season. The hope is that he can get regular playing time to help with his development.

Real Madrid see the move as calculated development

When Real Madrid signed Endrick in 2024 on his 18th birthday, they had already had a deal in place since he was 16. The talented Brazilian was a player many of the top clubs were chasing, but as a Los Blancos fan, there was only one destination.

The expectation was for him to contribute in the first season. However, despite a few cameo appearances, he never truly made the next step from being a substitute. That was under Carlo Ancelotti. Now, under Xabi Alonso, he has seen even less game time.

The teenager started the recent Copa del Rey game and impressed Alonso. However, a loan move was agreed upon as the best move. A report from BeiN Sports has suggested that the club sees this as a calculated development for Endrick, not a retreat. They are confident in his ability and see the loan as a perfect move for him to get him back on track.

As for the Ligue 1 side, they see the potential to push for a World Cup squad in the summer as motivation to bring out the best in the player. Les Gones are ten points behind the league leaders and five points from the Champions League spots. A good second half of the season could see them at least make Europe's elite competition again.

It is said that Lyon has agreed a comprehensive financial settlement of around $1.1 million (€1 million). That will cover 50% of his wages through the end of the six-month loan. It was also announced that Endrick would wear the No.9 jersey.

Both teams will be hoping to benefit from the loan, with Real Madrid potentially seeing a more developed player for the 2026-27 season.

