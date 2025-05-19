Real Madrid Transfer News: Paz, Guéhi, Reijnders, Rodrygo & More - May 19, 2025
The summer transfer market is not officially open yet, but Real Madrid have signed one player and continue to be linked with several more names. The arrival of new head coach Xabi Alonso means plenty of squad changes for next season.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid are working on bringing back academy player, Nico Paz, before the FIFA Club World Cup. Serie A side Como signed the Argentinian, with Los Blancos owning 50% of his contract, which means they could bring him back for just $10 million (€9 million) before July 1. Paz has impressed in Italy during his debut season, with other teams reportedly linked to signing him. However, Real want to strike a deal to bring him back. - SPORT
Premier League center-back Marc Guéhi is the latest player rumored to be set to wind down his contract, giving him the chance to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer. The England international's contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season. The Spanish club has not expressed interest in the deal, with reports suggesting that Guéhi is willing to force it. - Fichajes
Real Madrid identified the successor after Luka Modric left the club, and it's not PSG's Vitinha. AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who Manchester City is also chasing, is a target for Real, with the 26-year-old valued at $80 million (€70 million). If Modric does not get a new one-year contract, Los Blancos could make a move for the Dutch player. - Defensa Central
Premier League club Aston Villa are linked with a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. Villa are expected to be in the market for a new stopper with current No.1 Emiliano Martinez, who may be heading to the Saudi Pro League this summer. Lunin is reportedly looking for a new club where he can start consistently. The Ukrainian is valued at $45 million (€40 million). - Birmingham Mail
Rodrygo looks set to leave Real Madrid this summer, with several clubs interested in his signature. Liverpool have the Brazilian on their list of transfer targets, with Arne Slot looking for a future replacement for Mohamed Salah. Real have valued the 24-year-old at around $112 million (€100 million). - Ben Jacobs (GIVEMESPORT)
