Real Madrid Set Sights on Barcelona Target to Replace Andriy Lunin [Report]
Andriy Lunin has needed to accept the backup role with a healthy Thibaut Courtois taking up all the starts for Real Madrid this 2024-25 season. Lunin only made 13 total starts for Los Blancos, and after having a taste of being a starter, he could be looking for a way out of the Spanish capital.
Moreover, if Real Madrid do decide to sell Lunin this summer, they already have a target in mind to replace the Ukraine international. Still, this potential pursuit would see them battle Barcelona for a young goalkeeper who could be the eventual replacement for Courtois.
Radio Marca's Felipe del Campo reports that Real Madrid, along with Barcelona, will compete for Joan Garcia. The Espanyol goalkeeper is currently Real Madrid’s main target for the position if Lunin ends up leaving the club.
Garcia is under contract until 2028, so Espanyol hold the leverage in any negotiations for the 24-year-old. As for the potential cost, Transfermarkt puts the Spanish player's transfer value at approximately $23 million. However, the price could increase as Barcelona and Real Madrid battle to secure the player.
It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid want to get into a bidding war for a player who will be a backup. Nonetheless, with the club adding more Spanish talent this summer, they could feel that the price will be worth it, knowing that they have their goalkeeper of the future.
