Real Madrid Get Major Update in Transfer Pursuit of Man City’s Rodri [Report]
Manchester City could need to hit a reset button as players like Kevin De Bruyne are on the way out. After a disappointing 2024-25 season, the Premier League club could be willing to let go of players to turnover the squad and make it younger.
Nonetheless, that might not be the case as a Real Madrid transfer target is likely to be unavailable this summer for Los Blancos as they continue to bring in top Spanish talent to their squad.
MORE: Valencia Issue Strong Statement Regarding Wrong Subtitle Usage in Vinicius Jr. Documentary
On Monday, SER Deportivos reported that Real Madrid want to bring Rodri to the Spanish capital. However, right now, that remains a dream for Real Madrid rather than an actual possibility that they can secure the reigning Ballon d'Or winner.
The ultimate dream is Rodri. For that to happen, we’ll have to see how the Ballon d’Or winner returns from injury. Until then, it’s impossible. Well, not impossible—improbable.- SER Deportivos
Despite the challenge of securing Rodri, the outlet doesn't rule out the possibility that the situation could turn around this summer.
But honestly, if Florentino Pérez gets involved, the impossible starts to look improbable, and the improbable starts to look like a done deal. So far, in this 'Spanish-ization' of Madrid, two faces have already arrived—and Florentino doesn’t want this project to fail.- SER Deportivos
It will be interesting to see if this Rodri interest turns into a saga and whether they can swing a deal this summer or decide to play the long game with their interest in the midfielder.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Rumored Transfer Could Pit Cristiano Ronaldo Against Real Madrid at the Club World Cup
Real Madrid Transfer News: Paz, Guéhi, Reijnders, Rodrygo & More - May 19, 2025
Jude Bellingham Gets Embarrassed During First Post-Match Interview in Spanish
Federico Valverde’s Honest Take on Sevilla Win Sparks Club World Cup Hopes