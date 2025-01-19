Real Madrid Transfer News: Jauregizar, Davies, Rodrygo, Gutierrez & More - January 19, 2025
Real Madrid look set to explore other avenues at left-back after news that they could miss out on Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid is a huge admirer of Athletic Club's Mikel Jauregizar, and he is high on their list as a potential signing. The 21-year-old could be signed in the summer if Los Blancos decide to sell Aurelien Tchouameni. - Fichajes
Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal is set to target Liverpool's Mohamed Salah or Real Madrid's Rodrygo to replace Brazilian Neymar, who is set to leave the club. A move for either would be in the summer. - Rudy Galetti
Real Madrid will make a fresh attempt to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window. - Marca
Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich are close to agreeing on a new contract. Reports suggested that the Canadian was unhappy with the latest contract offer. However, Real Madrid may have to look at other left-back options, with Davies looking like he will stay in Germany. - David Ornstein
Real Madrid could now consider bringing back former left-back Miguel Gutierrez, a Girona player; Los Blancos could get him for a cut-price deal of around $8.2 million due to owning a 50% sell-on added in his contract. - The Athletic
