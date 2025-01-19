Real Madrid Transfer News: Jauregizar, Davies, Rodrygo, Gutierrez & More - January 19, 2025

🚨‼️ #AlHilal have defined the strategy to replace #Neymar at the end of the season. 🔵



🎯 The 🇸🇦 club's goal is to bring a top player to the SPL in the summer: the first two names on the list are Mohamed #Salah and #Rodrygo. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/nKw2xmwIKm