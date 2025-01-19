Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid Transfer News: Jauregizar, Davies, Rodrygo, Gutierrez & More - January 19, 2025

Could Real Madrid lose one of their Brazilian stars to the Saudi Pro League?

Jordan Merritt

Real Madrid look set to explore other avenues at left-back after news that they could miss out on Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Athletic Club midfielder Mikel Jauregizar
Real Madrid is a huge admirer of Athletic Club's Mikel Jauregizar, and he is high on their list as a potential signing. The 21-year-old could be signed in the summer if Los Blancos decide to sell Aurelien Tchouameni. - Fichajes

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal is set to target Liverpool's Mohamed Salah or Real Madrid's Rodrygo to replace Brazilian Neymar, who is set to leave the club. A move for either would be in the summer. - Rudy Galetti

Real Madrid will make a fresh attempt to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window. - Marca

Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich are close to agreeing on a new contract. Reports suggested that the Canadian was unhappy with the latest contract offer. However, Real Madrid may have to look at other left-back options, with Davies looking like he will stay in Germany. - David Ornstein

Real Madrid could now consider bringing back former left-back Miguel Gutierrez, a Girona player; Los Blancos could get him for a cut-price deal of around $8.2 million due to owning a 50% sell-on added in his contract. - The Athletic

