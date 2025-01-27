Real Madrid Transfer News: Kimmich, Huijsen, Gasiorowski, Mendes & More - January 27, 2025
Real Madrid continue to be linked with defenders, especially center-backs. Valencia's Yarek Gasiorowski is the latest name to be mentioned.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid could be prepared to use Endrick to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran in a deal. Los Blancos could send Endrick on loan to capture the 20-year-old Colombian, who is reportedly unhappy at the Premier League club. - FootMercato
Chelsea have put Real Madrid transfer target Dean Huijsen at the top of their transfer list. The 20-year-old Bournemouth defender's performances have attracted a lot of attention from the top teams in Europe. - Goal
Manchester City are set to rival Real Madrid in the signing of Bayern Munich player Joshua Kimmich. The versatile German will be a free agent in the summer and has been reported to favor a move to Madrid if he doesn't agree to a new contract with Bayern. - Football Insider
Real Madrid will challenge Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan to the signing of Valencia center-back Yarek Gasiorowski. The Valencia defender is seen as one of the most promising defenders in La Liga. - TeamTalk
Real Madrid is looking to sign PSG left-back Nuno Mendes, but not until 2026. The Portugues international's contract expires in the summer of 2026, and Los Blancos is willing to wait until then to sign him for free, - Defensa Central
Rival Watch
Barcelona has been offered the chance to re-sign forward Neymar. The Brazilian looks set to leave his club in the Saudi pro league, Al Hilal. - Victor Navarro
The Latest Real Madrid News
