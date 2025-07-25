Real Madrid Transfer News: Konate, Ceballos, Rodri, Mendy & More - July 25, 2025

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is said to have spoken to the club about holding off on selling one of last season's key players, as he is needed for the upcoming season.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Barcelona have joined the race for Real Madrid target Ibrahima Konate. The Liverpool defender has only one year left on his contract and has been linked with significant rumors about a move to Madrid this summer or next. However, Barca could look to beat their rivals, while Bayern Munich is also interested. - Mundo Deportivo

Xabi Alonso has informed the club not to sell midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer, as he is counting on him for this upcoming season. Rumors have suggested that Real Betis were interested in bringing back to the club. - Cadena SER

Another Real Madrid youth product has signed for a team in one of the top five European leagues. Midfielder Chema Andres has made the move to Germany and will play for Stuttgart. VfB will pay $3.5 million (€3 million) to Real Madrid, with the Spanish club holding a 50% sell-out clause. - Florian Plettenberg

🚨⚪🔴 VfB Stuttgart are set to sign Real Madrid talent Chema #Andrés!



The 20 y/o midfielder has agreed a deal with Stuttgart until 2029, as per BILD and confirmed. VfB will pay €3m to Real Madrid – who retain a buy-back option and a 50% sell-on clause.@_dennisbayer |… pic.twitter.com/7JssB72TPY — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 24, 2025

Rodri is a top priority for Real Madrid and is looking to make a super offer for the Manchester City midfielder. Los Blancos are reportedly ready with an offer that could reach $135 million (€115 million). Despite the strong interest and big money offered, the Citizens do not want to sell. - Fichajes

Xabi Alonso has spoken to the club and has confirmed he wants to keep left-back Fran Garcia, despite interest from AC Milan. However, that would likely mean the sale of Ferland Mendy would occur. - AS

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Endrick Makes Decision on His Real Madrid Future Amid Loan Rumors (Report)

Real Madrid Transfer News: Konate, Saliba, Rodrygo, Rodri & More - July 23, 2025

Real Madrid Has Two Premier League Stars at the Top of Their Center-Back Shortlist (Report)