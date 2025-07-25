Endrick Makes Decision on His Real Madrid Future Amid Loan Rumors (Report)

The situation regarding Real Madrid forward Endrick remains unclear, with many reports suggesting that he is a potential loan candidate. The teenage star has struggled to break into the squad since his arrival in the summer of 2024.

According to ESPN, a source told ESPN Brazil the 19-year-old does not want to leave the club on loan, instead following in the footsteps of fellow Brazilian Vinicius Jr.

Endrick has suffered a relapse of the hamstring injury he picked up at the back end of the previous season and is expected to be out until September. That would likely mean a loan move would happen in the winter transfer window in January, unless the team takes a risk and waits until he is fit.

Under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, Endrick started eight games, four of those coming in the Copa del Rey. He made 29 substitute appearances, scoring seven times and providing an assist.

The teenager was unable to take the field at the Club World Cup due to his injury. He joined the team after recovering in Spain, but suffered a relapse of the injury during a training session.

Xabi Alonso is a fan of Endrick, but with the arrival of Franco Mastantuono, he is no longer guaranteed to earn playing time over the season. The club feels that this may hinder his development, so a loan move would be ideal for the Brazilian. There has only been rumors regarding a move, nothing concrete as of yet.

