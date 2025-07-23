Real Madrid Has Two Premier League Stars at the Top of Their Center-Back Shortlist (Report)

There is still plenty of time for teams to strengthen their squad via the summer transfer window. Real Madrid appear to be one of those teams that still want to bring in players despite already signing four new ones.

The center-midfield position continues to be mentioned, but Xabi Alonso is reportedly interested in bringing in a second center-back. He had already strengthened the position by bringing in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth before the Club World Cup.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Marca, an operation is underway to bring in a new player in central defense, with two clear targets who play in the Premier League. Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Arsenal's William Saliba are top of the list by some margin.

Both players have been linked with a move to Madrid for some time, with links to Konate intensifying this summer. The Liverpool man has just one year left on his contract, and with talks stalling, rumors have become constant over Los Blancos making a move this summer in a cut-price deal.

Saliba has been mentioned in the past, but the media has since cooled any mentions of the Frenchman. He has a contract until 2027, so they would need to pay a substantial amount to acquire him from Arsenal.

IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

Konate looks to be the first choice if they want to bring in a new player at the position this summer. However, if they want to wait until next season, both could be on the table, especially if Konate is available on a free transfer.

