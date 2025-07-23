Real Madrid Transfer News: Konate, Saliba, Rodrygo, Rodri & More - July 23, 2025

Real Madrid are very interested in strengthening their center-back position, with Xabi Alonso typically playing a back three. The club has two clear targets when it comes to making signings this summer or in the future.

Real Madrid are not done when it comes to defensive signings, with the club wanting another center-back. Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Arsenal's William Saliba are the clear candidates, with both open to moving to Los Blancos at some point. - Marca

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest team to show interest in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. Chairman Daniel Levy hopes his good relationship with the club can help get a deal over the line. They would need to beat Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and PSG, all of whom have been mentioned as potential destinations for a move. - AS

Real Madrid are reportedly making a huge push to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri, offering $47 million (€40 million) plus two players. Los Blancos are looking to convince the Premier League club to sell by adding Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga to the deal. - Fichajes

Lucas Vázquez has revealed that he will not join a La Liga team as he does not want to face Real Madrid. The veteran left the club this summer after his contract expired and has received offers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the Premier League, and Serie A. - AS

