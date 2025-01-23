Opta Calculates Real Madrid's Chances Of Winning The 2025 Champions League
Real Madrid beat RB Salzburg 5-1 yesterday to qualify for the Champions League knockout play-offs despite a rocky start to the campaign.
There is still one game left in the new-look league phase, and all teams are playing simultaneously on January 29. Heading into next week, Opta has released the probability that each team will win the competition.
Despite losing three of their seven games, Carlo Ancelotti's team has the fifth-highest probability of winning the 2025 final, although it stands at just a 6.5% chance.
Liverpool (22.22%), Inter (18.1%), Arsenal (13.6%) and Barcelona (7%) are the four teams with a higher probability of taking home the title.
Real Madrid sit in 16th spot in the Champions League standings and still have defensive issues. However, the past has shown when the Whites get into the knockout stages, they find extra levels to win games.
Madrid has also struggled offensively in the big games this season. However, the top of the field is starting to click, and with David Alaba's return from injury, the defense looks stronger. These are likely why Madrid still have a much higher probability than others to win the trophy
Los Blancos still have a chance of an automatic spot in the last 16 if they finish in the top eight of the league phase. However, it would be a tough task, with several teams needing to drop points if they beat Brest in Matchday 8.
