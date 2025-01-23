Real Madrid Shift Focus From Alphonso Davies To Another Bayern Munich Player Out Of Contract In June
Real Madrid may have missed the opportunity to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who appears to be signing a new contract with the Bavarian club. However, they have thrown their hat into the ring for one of his teammates.
Christian Faulk of BILD has reported that Los Blancos are in contact with Joshua Kimmich about the possibility of a move to Madrid. Like Davies, Kimmich only has five months left on his contract, so teams can speak to him and offer him a pre-agreement contract.
Barcelona and Liverpool have been heavily linked with Kimmich. Christian Faulk believes Real Madrid would be the most suitable home for the German international.
Bayern Munich is still negotiating a new deal with the club, but as they did with Alphonso Davies, they can pounce if a new contract can not be agreed upon.
If Real Madrid can manage to pull off the signing of the 29-year-old, it would be massive. Not only is Kimmich an excellent and experienced player, but he also offers versatility. He can play right-back, fill in at center midfield, and is solid at both positions.
No news on a new contract has been discussed, so this could drag on until the end of the season for Real Madrid and Joshua Kimmich.
