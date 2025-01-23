Real Madrid Transfer News: Alexander-Arnold, Vinicius Jr, Fernandez, Murillo & More - January 23, 2025
Real Madrid and Trent Alexander-Arnold are still reported to be in talks over a deal, and Los Blancos are also expecting a huge transfer offer for one of their top stars.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
There is said to be no agreement between Real Madrid and Trent Alexander-Arnold despite the right-back's keen interest in a move to Los Blancos. The offer is said to be way off the Englishman's expectations, but the Spanish giants are still working to sign him. - Liverpool Echo
Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli is preparing a world-record bid for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. The amount is a whopping $364 million for the Brazilian. Other Saudi clubs are options, but any bid will come in the summer. - Ben Jacobs
Liverpool is set to rival Real Madrid to sign Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. The Brazilian has just signed a new contract, but bids could come in the summer. - The Daily Mail
Manchester United is the latest club interested in signing Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz. The 25-year-old is attracting interest from several top clubs, and the Red Devils want to bring in an experienced forward in January. - Fichajes
Real Madrid has targeted Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernandez. The Argentinian has been in and out of the team under Enzo Maresca since the start of the season. Los Blancos would be willing to offer Aurelien Tchouameni in a direct exchange. - Fichajes
Rival Watch
Barcelona are lining up a $72.8 million bid for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. The Colombian was on the club's radar last summer, and they continue to see him as a future transfer option. - Mundo Deportivo
Juventus has offered Barcelona the chance to sign striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian has been a long-term target of Arsenal but is an option for the Catalan club in the summer. - Sport
