La Liga President Reveals Why He Agrees With Outcome of Real Madrid's Fixture Change Request

Real Madrid have been competing in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, meaning less time to recover before the start of the La Liga season. Los Blancos are scheduled to play Osasuna on August 19, 40 days after their final game against PSG.

An agreement with the AFE (Spanish professional footballers’ association) says that players are entitled to 21 days of continuous holiday per year, which leaves an 18-day pre-season window.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

It was reported last week that Real Madrid had requested their match be moved, a request that Osasuna had also agreed to. However, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) decided to deny the request, backed by La Liga president Javier Tebas.

The 62-year-old has had numerous run-ins with the Madrid club, taking to social media to throw shade at the club. The Associated Press reported what Tebas said about the situation.

I believe that they will have 20 days to rest instead of 21 and no other leagues like the Premier League for Chelsea or the French Ligue 1 for PSG are changing the games. So I don’t believe that we should change the calendar for that reason, especially thinking that it’s a matter of one day. Javier Tebas

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

There has been no response from Real Madrid regarding the news. Even if they were to appeal, they likely would face the same situation. Speaking about Tebas' negative comments about the Club World Cup after the PSG game, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois did not hold back.

To listen those comments from a president it’s something that I haven’t seen it in Italy, or in England, nor the NBA and NFL. It’s fine if Tebas doesn’t like the Club World Cup, but it exists. It’s part of the FIFA calendar.



We’re here competing, and it seems this gentleman just wants to be the focus. I’ve never seen a president of another competition speak like that. The players’ health is on the line. Thibaut Courtois

