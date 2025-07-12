Former Player Explains How Real Madrid Can Get Back to the Top Under Xabi Alonso

New Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has learnt a lot in his first six games in charge at the Club World Cup. After some exciting performances early on, they faltered against the reigning European champions, PSG.

The Spaniards' two new signings performed well, and several players have taken to the new system also. Others still need time, and with new signings still to come before the start of the 2025-26 season, patience is key for the fans.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Former player Toni Kroos has given his take on what Alonso and Real Madrid need to have in place to get them back to the top, and potentially reclaim their La Liga and European titles. The German spoke on his podcast, which he hosts alongside his brother named 'Einfach mal Luppenr.' Kroos has faith in Alonso to get Los Blancos firing again.

To get back to the top, the most important thing in my opinion is focus, a system, and how that new system would work and be implemented. And from that, you can measure which player is missing, depending on the type of football you want to play. Toni Kroos

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

One area that Kroos has been impressed with is Arda Guler's move to the No. 10 position. The German has always seen the talent in the young Turk, but feels he has grown significantly over the last year.

He brings a lot of football to the game, let's say. He was already ready football-wise last season, but he's also taken a step forward physically...If you have a player like that, who can play like a number ten between the lines, then I'm in favor of turning a blind eye if he loses a duel . The important thing is that he has his task clearly defined and participates in the defensive effort. Toni Kroos

