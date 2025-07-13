Former Real Madrid Assistant Davide Ancelotti Gets Off To Flying Start in Debut Head Coaching Job

Davide Ancelotti has been a face recognizable to many as the assistant to former Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The father-and-son duo have been together everywhere since Carlo was announced as the PSG head coach in 2011 and named the fitness coach.

Davide made the jump to assistant coach when his father was appointed head coach of Bayern Munich in 2016. Since then, he has followed him to every destination, which ended at Real Madrid after the 2024-25 season, when Carlo left the club.

IMAGO / Rebeca Schumacker

After interviewing for head coaching jobs at various clubs, including Scottish side Rangers, Davide joined his father, who had taken the Brazil national team job. However, not long after the move, he landed his first head coaching job, taking charge of Botafogo in the Brazilian first division

Davide took charge of his first game in the league as Botafogo beat Vasco da Gama 2-0, thanks to goals from Arthur Cabral and Nathan Fernandes. Estrela Solitária sits in 6th place, six points behind the top team, Flamengo. Botafogo's next game will be Ancelotti's first in front of the home fans as they face Vitória on July 17.

O pós-vitória do Fogão com Davide Ancelotti e John Textor à beira do gramado! Vamos juntos! 🔥🧠 #VamosBOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/91fjUoEARS — Botafogo F.R. (@Botafogo) July 13, 2025

The 35-year-old signed a contract with the Brazilian club until the end of 2026, giving him a short window to show the club what he can do. It couldn't have got off to a better start, with a 2-0 away win. Could Davide deliver success in his first season?

