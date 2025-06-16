Xabi Alonso Blocks Real Madrid Exit for Getafe Transfer Target [Report]

Gonzalo Garcia’s future is still up in the air after a 2024-25 season in which he scored the Copa del Rey quarter-final victory over Leganes. Still, it is the contributions for Real Madrid Castilla that have attracted attention. He scored 25 goals in the First Federation last season, which saw him finish as the league’s top scorer.

In a recent report from Diario AS, Getafe have their eye on the 21-year-old forward, who’s expected to be available this summer. However, this information was before new manager Xabi Alonso had an opportunity to examine the squad.

MORE: Carlos Alcaraz Makes Bold Prediction On Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid Career

IMAGO / PsnewZ

On Sunday, Bernabeu Digital reported that Alonso has put a stop to Garcia’s potential departure. The outlet had already reported that Getafe was one of the best-positioned clubs to sign the forward.

Garcia reportedly had — and still has — plenty of suitors, but the Real Madrid manager wants to see him in action during training in the United States and possibly in matches, too.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Moreover, the report claims that Alonso sees Garcia as an interesting profile who could have a place in the first team next season. For now, his departure has been put on hold to see whether the academy product makes the most of his opportunity during the preseason camp in the U.S.

It will be up to the player to impress Alonso, and the Spanish manager will determine whether he sees qualities in the young attacker that warrant a role in his squad or if a departure will be considered once the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is over for Real Madrid.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Benfica Club Chief Breaks Silence on Álvaro Carreras-Real Madrid Rumors

River Plate President Details Real Madrid’s Pay Structure For Franco Mastantuono Release Clause

Franco Mastantuono Draws Stunning Comparison to Ex-Real Madrid Player

Real Madrid Complete Signing of Franco Mastantuono as Date He Will Join Revealed