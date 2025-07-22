Real Madrid star Endrick suffered a fresh injury setback as he was recovering from a hamstring injury sustained back on May 18 against Sevilla.

According to Marca, the Brazilian international is expected to be sidelined for the next two to three months. Endrick, who was in the final stages of his recovery from his injury, relapsed in training and missed the entirety of Real Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup campaign.

Real Madrid's Endrick is expected to be out of action until mid-September, sources have told ESPN, after suffering another injury setback.



Jude Bellingham is also recovering from shoulder surgery that is expected to keep him sidelined for 3 months. pic.twitter.com/TKMtE77tRu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 22, 2025

The 19-year-old joined the squad late in the competition, flying in from Spain after being cleared to join the team in the United States.

Following his first season with Los Blancos, which was filled with ups and downs, the 19-year-old who contributed seven goals and one assist in 37 appearances with the Merengues will certainly see La Fabrica prospect Gonzalez Garcia continue to earn more first-team minutes while he is sidelined for the next eight to 10 weeks.

However, despite the uncertainties surrounding many of Real Madrid's forwards, such as Rodrygo, his future at the club is not in jeopardy as he remains highly valued by the club who wants to see him make a full recovery from his muscular injury.

Despite the bad news, the Brazilian has had a fantastic June, marrying his partner Gabriely Miranda. The pair were also snapped in Japan enjoying their honeymoon.

