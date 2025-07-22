Real Betis President Reveals What They Won't Pay for Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid look to be working on departures from the club after bringing in four players at a cost of over $200 million. One of those looks to be midfielder Dani Ceballos, who has been linked with a move to his former team, Real Betis.

Los Blancos are reportedly seeking around $18 million (€15 million) for Ceballos, with Betis looking to pay less than half of that. Despite the disagreement in valuation, both Ceballos and the club are interested in a deal.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Los Verdiblancos president Ángel Haro has spoken about the financial side of a move. During the presentation of the new signing Junior Firpo, Haro was firm with his response about a move for any player (per Marca).

Betis isn't closing the door on any player, much less on those who have been at this club. Players simply have to fit within certain financial parameters; there's work to be done regarding the sporting quality of the players. It's not a matter of closing the deal. I've already mentioned the Dani issue ; he had the opportunity two years ago when the negotiations were between two parties; now there are three. That makes things much more complicated, and Betis isn't going to pay a large transfer fee for Dani because it wouldn't make sense. Ángel Haro

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Ceballos does not appear to be part of the plans of new head coach Xabi Alonso. The 28-year-old was a huge contributor last season under Carlo Ancelotti. However, all the noise coming from the media is that Ceballos can leave if the right offer is made.

If Real Madrid want to bring in more players, the sale of Ceballos is not going to be the only outgoing player. Rodrygo and Fran Garcia have also been mentioned, while the Saudi Pro League is interested in signing veteran Antonio Rudiger. Expect at least two of the players to leave this summer.

