Real Madrid Transfer News: Lewis-Skelly, Endrick, Saliba, Carreras & More - May 29, 2025

Real Madrid are looking to rebuild their roster over the next two years, bringing in younger talent. Two players that have been linked with a move are an Arsenal pair. Endrick is also linked with a move away from the club on loan.
Real Madrid are showing interest in Arsenal's young left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly. The 18-year-old burst onto the scene halfway through the season and has become one of the brightest young players in Europe. His contract is set to expire in 2026, with the Gunners hoping to extend it. - The Guardian (h/t ESPN)
Serie A side Juventus are interested in taking Brazilian forward Endrick on loan. The 18-year-old has struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti, and with Xabi Alonso, the new head coach, it remains unclear what he plans to do with Endrick. The Old Lady are said to be monitoring his situation when he returns from injury. - Calciomercato
Real Madrid look set to announce their second signing of the summer, with Álvaro Carreras coming through the door. The Benfica left-back has already agreed personal terms with Los Blancos, and a deal is said to be announced in the coming days. - Fabrizio Romano
Chelsea are the latest Premier League side to be linked with a move for Brazilian forward Rodrygo. The Blues are finalizing a deal for striker Liam Delap and will then shift their focus to the Real Madrid man. Arsenal, Manchester City, and Newcastle are also reportedly interested. - Metro
Real Madrid target William Saliba and his current club, Arsenal, are said to be progressing well with contract talks. The Frenchman's contract ends in 2027, with the Spanish side looking to purchase him for a cut-price deal next year or at no cost in 2027. However, the Gunners won't want their star man to stay, something he looks likely to do. - Just Arsenal
