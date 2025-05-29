Real Madrid CF ON SI

Antonio Rudiger Has Glowing Review for Real Madrid Transfer Target

Antonio Rudiger has faced the player in the Champions League this season.

Real Madrid may be focusing on several defensive additions this summer, with Dean Huijsen already confirmed and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Álvaro Carreras also looking likely to join up in the next few weeks. However, they continue to be linked with a midfielder.

Los Blancos never replaced Toni Kroos, who retired after the 2023-24 season, leaving a huge hole. Now, the news is that Luka Modric will also depart after the FIFA Club World Cup. It suggests that the new head coach, Xabi Alonso, would need a deeper-lying midfielder.

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister has been mentioned, but it seems the more realistic option is Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller. The German played alongside Los Blancos center-back Antonio Rudiger for the national team and also against him in the Champions League. Rudiger had nothing but praise for him (per Marca).

'm a big fan of his. I played against him in the Champions League and I particularly liked his calmness on the ball; he didn't get nervous at all. He has a great future. If injuries allow him to stay fit, he can achieve anything.

Angelo Stiller
Stiller is seen as a solid replacement for the hole left by Kroos, with many in Germany calling him the new Kroos. During the Stuttgart DFB-Pokal trophy parade, Stiller was alongside two players when a journalist asked Deniz Undav if they would all be back with the team next season. Undav replied, "We're staying; I don't know about him (Stiller). Go Madrid."

No talks between the two clubs have commenced. Real Madrid could be finalizing the deals currently being negotiated before making a bid for the Stuttgart player. With Modric playing in the Club World Cup, they could wait till after the tournament to sign Stiller.

