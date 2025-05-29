Antonio Rudiger Has Glowing Review for Real Madrid Transfer Target
Real Madrid may be focusing on several defensive additions this summer, with Dean Huijsen already confirmed and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Álvaro Carreras also looking likely to join up in the next few weeks. However, they continue to be linked with a midfielder.
Los Blancos never replaced Toni Kroos, who retired after the 2023-24 season, leaving a huge hole. Now, the news is that Luka Modric will also depart after the FIFA Club World Cup. It suggests that the new head coach, Xabi Alonso, would need a deeper-lying midfielder.
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister has been mentioned, but it seems the more realistic option is Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller. The German played alongside Los Blancos center-back Antonio Rudiger for the national team and also against him in the Champions League. Rudiger had nothing but praise for him (per Marca).
'm a big fan of his. I played against him in the Champions League and I particularly liked his calmness on the ball; he didn't get nervous at all. He has a great future. If injuries allow him to stay fit, he can achieve anything.- Antonio Rudiger
Stiller is seen as a solid replacement for the hole left by Kroos, with many in Germany calling him the new Kroos. During the Stuttgart DFB-Pokal trophy parade, Stiller was alongside two players when a journalist asked Deniz Undav if they would all be back with the team next season. Undav replied, "We're staying; I don't know about him (Stiller). Go Madrid."
No talks between the two clubs have commenced. Real Madrid could be finalizing the deals currently being negotiated before making a bid for the Stuttgart player. With Modric playing in the Club World Cup, they could wait till after the tournament to sign Stiller.
