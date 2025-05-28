Real Madrid Transfer News: Wirtz, Mac Allister, Stiller, Konaté & More - May 28, 2025
Real Madrid continue to search for a midfielder to fill the hole left by Toni Kroos in 2024. A Bundesliga midfielder looks to be the number one target this summer, while Liverpool has several players linked with a move to Madrid.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister wants to sign for Real Madrid. The Argentinian has consistently been linked with a move to Los Blancos, and reports suggest he would love to wear the famous white shirt. Xabi Alonso also sees Mac Allister as a marquee signing for the club. - Fichajes
Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso was interested in bringing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz to Spain. However, the current players, the attacking players, made it difficult for him to play every game. Liverpool looks like his next destination. - Bild
Xabi Alonso has firmly set his sights on Angelo Stiller as the player he wants at Real Madrid. The Stuttgart midfielder is highly thought of and is. A player controlling the tempo in midfield, something Alonso loves to have in his teams. The 24-year-old is seen as a potential replacement for Toni Kroos, who departed in 2024. - Marca
Liverpool will block any move by Real Madrid for their center-back Ibrahima Konaté. Los Blancos have been keen on signing the French international, but the high price tag may deter them, set at $79 million (€70 million). Konaté has just one year left on his contract and has not signed an extension yet, so he could become a free agent in 2026. - Defensa Central
Nico Paz continues to be linked with a return to Real Madrid. The former academy player moved to Como with Los Blancos owning 50% of his contract, and has had a fantastic season. Reports from various media suggest Real is looking to bring him back for a low price. - Various
