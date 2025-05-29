Former La Liga Goalkeeper Has Been Left Impressed by Real Madrid Transfer Target
Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia since last summer. The young Spaniard has impressed for the Barcelona-based club and was a big part in helping them avoid relegation on the final matchday.
Los Blancos are not the only club linked with a move for the 24-year-old, with Barcelona and Arsenal also linked with his signature. The London club nearly signed him last summer, but the amount Espanyol was asking was too steep, and they went for a loan option for Bournemouth's Neto.
Former Real Madrid and PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas has spoken to Mundo Deportivo about Garcia. The Costa Rica international has watched him numerous times this past season and believes he could move to a top club and succeed.
Yes, obviously I've followed LaLiga a lot. He's a young goalkeeper who had a great year. He was already rumored to be leaving Espanyol last summer, but it didn't happen. But I think he has all the qualities a goalkeeper needs to reach a big club. I wish him the best and hope he enjoys this wonderful profession that is football.- Keylor Navas
Garcia has spoken about wanting to challenge himself at one of the big clubs. However, he wants that to be somewhere where he is the first choice. Despite Real Madrid's interest, Belgium stopper Thibaut Courtois remains one of the best in the world, so he would be unlikely to relinquish his starting job.
Reports suggest that the Madrid club views him as a replacement for the current No. 2, Andriy Lunin, who could depart in the summer to play more games.
No bids have been received by Espanyol, and with Arsenal and Real Madrid having a clear No.1, the more plausible destination would be Barcelona. A move that would not go down well with Los Periquitos fans, who are fierce rivals of Barca.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid Transfer News: Wirtz, Mac Allister, Stiller, Konaté & More - May 28, 2025
Kylian Mbappe Will Reportedly Get Iconic Jersey Number at Real Madrid Next Season
New Real Madrid Signing Appeals for Club to Sign His Former Teammate
Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodrygo, Alexander-Arnold, Carreras & More - May 27, 2025