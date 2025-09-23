Real Madrid Transfer News: Lunin, Saliba, Haaland, Pacho, More - September 23, 2025

Real Madrid are keeping their options open when it comes to center-back signings, with them expected to sign at least one next summer. One of those does not look likely to be PSG's Willian Pacho, with the club ruling out a move.

Real Madrid's back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin reportedly turned down three offers to remain as the No. 2 to Thibaut Courtois this season. Turkish sides Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, as well as La Liga's Real Oviedo, were interested in signing the Ukrainian, but he declined all approaches. The 26-year-old may change his plans after this season. - Marca

Arsenal center-back William Saliba has been linked with a new contract, but Real Madrid is not giving up on signing the Frenchman. Los Blancos are said to have sent scouts to watch Saliba in action as Arsenal faced Manchester City this past weekend. His price tag is set at $95 million (€80 million), with the Gunners reluctant to sell. - TBR Football

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is reportedly interested in playing in La Liga at some point in his career, which has put Real Madrid and Barcelona on notice. The 26-year-old signed a long-term deal with the Premier League side, but could make a move to Spain sooner rather than later. It is unknown which of the two Spanish giants he would prefer. - Fichajes

Real Madrid have been tracking PSG center-back Willian Pacho, but have ruled out a move for the Ecuadorian. The white club has focused its efforts on Ibrahima Konate, who is available for free in the summer of 2026. The amount the Parisians would want for Pacho is more than Madrid would wish to pay. - Fichajes

Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano is another player whose contract is entering its final year. The Frenchman has attracted interest from Real Madrid, and it has been reported that his representatives have already met with the Spanish club regarding a potential future move. - Marca

