Manchester City Midfielder Rodri Contract Decision Has Real Madrid on Alert (Report)

There may not be a move this summer, but it looks clear that Real Madrid are looking for a quality midfielder, one that can play the No. 6 role. Several players have been identified, but one target looks to be at the top of the list. Manchester City's Rodri has been linked with a move to Los Blancos since before his Ballon d'Or win, but has stayed loyal to the Premier League club.

The Spanish international is contracted until 2027, and Pep Guardiola wants to keep him at the club longer, offering a contract that would see him sign a two-year extension with a bumper new deal. However, Rodri is in no rush to sign the new deal, according to AS.

Real Madrid Could Move for Rodri in 2026

IMAGO / Sportimage

In the article, AS confirmed Real Madrid's interest in Rodri, but a move for the 29-year-old looks doubtful this summer. Instead, Los Blancos could come back in 2026, especially if he has yet to sign a new contract.

The new deal put on the table is said to make Rodri the second-highest earner behind star striker Erling Haaland. It would also make him the highest-paid midfielder in Europe, a nod to the importance the club sees him as, as he draws close to 30. However, his decision is that he is in no rush to sign, which has put Real Madrid on alert.

Los Blancos do not have all their eggs in one basket, as they are fans of several other midfielders, with Rodri a top choice alongside another talented European. PSG and UEFA Champions League winner Vitinha has emerged as a candidate that Xabi Alonso loves.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Portuguese international would cost over $141 million (€130 million) this summer, with the Parisians having no interest in letting him leave. However, there have been reports that a release clause of $105 million (€90 million) would become active after the 2025-26 season.

The money that the club would have to spend to bring in a quality central midfielder this summer is likely out of the question. Expect the summer of 2026 to be the time, and possibly a new target after the season.

