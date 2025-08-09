Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodri, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Rudiger & More - August 9, 2025

The rumors surrounding Real Madrid forward Rodrygo leaving the club have quietened over the past week. However, one Premier League side still holds a significant interest in the Brazilian. Los Blancos are also said to be monitoring Manchester City midfielder Rodri's contract negotiations.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is reportedly not in a rush to sign a new contract at the Premier League club, fueling rumors that he could move to Real Madrid. However, if he does move to Spain, it won't be this season, with a move more likely to happen in 2026. - AS

Real Betis have two clear targets in mind for the summer transfer window, and will do everything it takes to sign both. Manchester United winger Anthony and Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos are both wanted by Manuel Pellegrini. Los Blancos are looking for around $17 million (€15 million), which is higher than Los Verdiblancos are willing to pay. - Fichajes

Gonzalo Garcia's contract has been made official by the club, signing a new deal until 2030. The 21-year-old will sign as a senior squad player for the 2025-26 season, after impressing Xabi Alonso at the Club World Cup. - Fabrizio Romano

🚨🤍 Official, confirmed. Gonzalo García signs new deal at Real Madrid until June 2030.



No plans to let him leave after becoming top scorer at Club World Cup and really appreciated by Xabi Alonso. pic.twitter.com/IaVRJGFDX2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2025

Former Real Madrid youngster who joined Stuttgart this summer said it was the hardest decision of his life. Midfielder Chema Andres moved to the Bundesliga side after several years with the youth setup. Los Blancos secured a buy-back option and a 50% sell-on clause in his contract. - Radio Marca

Arsenal are still very interested in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. News have died down over the past week, with the Brazilian reportedly set to stay at the club. However, the Gunners are still high on Roidrygo, and have not given up on signing him this summer. - The Times

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Real Madrid center-back Antonio Rudiger is set to sign a one-year contract extension with the club. There were reports he may move on in 2026 on a free transfer. However, Los Blancos want to keep him until 2027 at least. - Alberto Pereiro

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Guitierrez, Upamecano, Paz & More - August 8, 2025

Real Madrid Reveal Who Will Wear the No. 9 Jersey Next Season

Real Madrid Voice Annoyance Over Players' Transfer Stance (Report)